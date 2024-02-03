The Impacts of AI on Patient Experience and Patient Care

In this episode we are joined by Paul Coyne, Senior Vice president and Chief Nurse Executive, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Ryan Donohue, Strategic Advisor, NRC Health, as we explore consumer & caregiver perspectives on artificial intelligence, from in-room patient monitoring to AI-powered care searches. Can technology enhance human care or replace it? Join us as we navigate the ethical crossroads of AI and its impact on the future of health.

The Impact of AI in Healthcare

Ryan Donohue and Paul Coyne discuss the impact of AI on healthcare. Ryan shares the results of a large survey that found many consumers are uncertain about AI in healthcare, with some expressing concern about its dangers. Paul then talks about Augie, an AI tool he created to help improve care efficiency and patient experience. He emphasizes that AI is meant to augment the human aspect of healthcare, not replace it. Ryan adds that AI will also have a big impact on how consumers search for healthcare information, with AI becoming a trusted navigator for patients.

The Potential and Challenges of AI

AI technology has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by improving efficiency and streamlining processes. However, there are still many unknowns and challenges that need to be addressed before it can fully reach its potential. It's important for healthcare organizations to start using AI now and for patients to be aware of the changes it may bring in their care. Ultimately, the goal should be to create a more human experience in healthcare where AI takes on administrative tasks and allows for more meaningful connections between patients and providers. Paul also compares AI technology to nuclear energy, saying that while it has great potential, it also brings unknown risks and challenges that must be carefully managed. Healthcare organizations and developers must work together to bridge the gap between the two worlds and ensure that AI is used in an optimal way for patient care.

The Benefits of AI in Healthcare

AI has the potential to drastically reduce the amount of time that clinicians spend on data entry into electronic health records, freeing them up to see more patients and deliver better care. In order for this to happen, AI needs to be developed with a focus on human-centered design and transparency. Patients also need to be educated about AI so they can make informed decisions about their healthcare. While some people may fear AI replacing human doctors, the majority still prefer to see a doctor for their healthcare needs. AI has the potential to re-humanize healthcare by allowing clinicians to spend more time with patients and improving the doctor-patient bond.

The Impact of Technology on Healthcare

