Revolutionizing Orthopedics: From Patients to Precision Medicine

Proliance Orthopedic Associates isn't just replacing joints, they're revolutionizing orthopedic care. Join Timothy Alton, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon, Proliance Orthopedic Associates, to discover how they keep costs down, excitement levels up, and bone health thriving in this exploration of innovation and healthy mobility.

Proliance Orthopedic Associates Innovation in Orthopedic Care

Dr. Timothy Alton: Revolutionizing Orthopedic Care

Dr. Alton, an orthopedic surgeon at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Seattle, discusses his journey to specializing in joint reconstruction and replacement and how he balances patient relationships with staying innovative and tech-forward. He also shares the practice's approach to keeping up with new technologies while keeping costs affordable for patients, including their partnership with DePuy Synthes.

Advanced Technology in Outpatient Surgeries

Dr. Alton discusses the use of advanced technology in outpatient surgeries, specifically in ambulatory surgery centers. He emphasizes the importance of offering patients the same level of care and technology in both hospital and ambulatory settings. Dr. Alton also highlights the benefits of using technologies such as robotics in knee replacements, hip navigation systems, and patient engagement tools for improved efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. He predicts that there will be a continued push towards performing more joint replacements in ambulatory centers due to the positive patient experience and financial incentives.

This episode aired on 02/08/2024

