Private Equity Acquisitions of Medical Practices - 8 Key Points

In this episode, Scott Becker shares 8 points about private equity in healthcare.

Decrease in Private Equity Transactions

Private equity transactions with medical practices were down sharply last year. The goal in these transactions is to restore the income reduction by increased reimbursement, improved operations, or ancillary income. However, it has become harder to do so as margins get tougher and debt increases. Some big practices have run into problems due to high debt loads.

FTC's Role in Practice Consolidations

The FTC has tried to attack practice consolidations, and studies show that private equity investment may drive up prices.

