Linda Stevenson, Chief Information Officer at Fisher-Titus joins the podcast to discuss key insights into her background & Fisher-Titus, trends she is paying attention to in rural health & the health IT space, areas she feels her organization could grow in, and more.

Linda Stevenson, CIO at Fisher-Titus, discusses the biggest challenges and opportunities she sees for healthcare in 2024. She shares her passion for community health and how it allows her to make a bigger impact. Linda also talks about the financial struggles of smaller hospitals and how they prioritize technology investments. She emphasizes the importance of collaboration with other departments and empowering her team to research and problem-solve. Finally, Linda notes the benefits of cross-training her team and leveraging remote work.

Linda also shares her experience in healthcare IT and discusses the challenges and opportunities facing healthcare leaders today. She emphasizes the importance of data and analytics in managing budgets and making effective decisions and highlights the need for leaders to stay educated on technology and continuously adapt to changing trends. She also talks about the benefits of having a diverse team and giving them flexibility in their work-life balance.

Note: This is an AI generated transcript, not edited by a staff writer and is solely intended for educational purposes. If you have any questions/concerns, reach out to podcasts@beckershealthcare.com

This episode aired on 02/02/2024 and can be listened here.

