UT Southwestern completes $1B campaign for brain advancements

Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center has reached its five-year $1 billion campaign goal to advance brain research and clinical care at Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute.

The campaign provided $500 million to go toward research, technology enhancements and faculty recruitment, and another $500 million to invest in facilities and programs to advance brain research and training, UT Southwestern said in a Feb. 16 news release..

"This billion-dollar investment reflects UT Southwestern's commitment to work at the vanguard of basic scientific and clinical research aimed at understanding brain function, and to uncovering transformational insights for diagnosis and treatment of disorders affecting the brain. Our hope is that one day no patient diagnosed with brain disease will ever hear the words 'there is no cure,'" Daniel Podolsky, MD, president of UT Southwestern, said in the release.