HSS receives $10M gift to support campus expansion

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, one of the world's leading orthopedic care centers, has received a $10 million gift to help in the construction of a new patient tower and support expansion at its main campus.

The gift is from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, named after the Greek shipping magnate, which has worked consistently for several years with the system, including sending approximately 160 Greek orthopedic surgeons to train at HSS.

The new Kellen Tower, which is expected to open in 2025, will become a major center for treating complex conditions. It will include three floors named after the foundation to include patient rooms and state-of-the-art technology.