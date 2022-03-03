Ballad Health announces $30M campaign for children's hospital expansion

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health launched a $30 million fundraising campaign for a three-floor expansion to Niswonger Children's Hospital.

The campaign is called "Hope Rising" and already has more than $18 million committed, Ballad said in a March 3 news release.

The expansion will create space for a perinatal and neonatal care center and a pediatric specialties center, as well as other services.

"Ballad Health continues to grow as a regional resource for families and children, and we took an enormous leap toward improving healthcare for children and families of the Appalachian Highlands with the launch of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network last year," Ballad Health chair and CEO Alan Levine said in the release. "This new expansion brings together world-class healthcare with our signature focus on healing for the patient, the parents, the family and the community."