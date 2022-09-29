What Biogen's Alzheimer's drug win means

Biogen and Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company Eisai's Alzheimer's drug, which recently scored a win in a phase 3 trial by slowing cognitive decline by 27 percent among mild disease patients, has the potential to reverse the course of Alzheimer's research, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 28.

The data could revive the Alzheimer's drug market to return its focus to amyloid plaques. Over the past few years, pharmaceutical companies have been wary to invest in treatments that exclusively factor amyloid plaque buildup after multiple trials failed to show promise.

Aduhelm, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug that spurred controversy after an FDA panel raised concerns about its efficacy, was designed to target amyloid plaque.

The narrative seems to be shifting again after Biogen's shares rose 36 percent after the most recent trial data was released, according to the Journal.