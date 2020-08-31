Westerly Hospital opens $4M pharmacy

Westerly (R.I.) Hospital has opened a $4 million pharmacy, The Westerly Sun reported.

The hospital, part of the Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System, said the most expensive part of the new pharmacy is its clean room, where drug compounding takes place. The room has both a pressure and negative-pressure area with walls designed to avoid bacteria growth, according to The Westerly Sun.

The 2,632-square-foot pharmacy features stainless steel surfaces, and a portion of the air circulation system vents outside. The pharmacy is about one-third larger than the hospital's old one, built in 1925.

The pharmacy also has a carousel for vertical storage to save space and time spent stocking and searching for drugs, The Westerly Sun reported. The carousel also tracks inventory.



