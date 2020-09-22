West Virginia pharmacist faces prison for wire fraud, money laundering

West Virginia pharmacist Natalie Cochran, PharmD, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Sept. 21.

In her plea agreement, Ms. Cochran admitted she committed fraud from around June 2017 through at least August 2019 by taking money and property from people, financial institutions and companies. She said she persuaded several investors to funnel money into her two companies, Technology Management Solutions and Tactical Solutions Group, and roped people into false government contracts by misrepresenting her companies as successful government contractors.

Ms. Cochran faces no less than three years and one month and no more than 11 years and three months in prison. She will pay a $2.6 million restitution and has agreed to forfeit two properties, $45,000 and several cars. Her sentencing is Jan. 4.

