Walmart partners with PBM startup to increase prescription drug cost savings

Walmart joined forces July 7 with emerging pharmacy benefit manager Capital Rx to adopt its drug pricing framework for specialty and mail-order prescriptions.

Capital Rx's Clearinghouse Model is a cloud-based technology platform that offers plan sponsors a real-time, transparent look at drugs' unit prices. The platform has reduced arbitrary price variability among retail prescriptions, and it is now expanding to specialty and mail-order ones via this partnership.

"Capital Rx offers employers a guaranteed price for each prescription. We're providing cost certainty on every transaction, not a constantly fluctuating price driven by PBM profitability," AJ Loiacono, Capital Rx's CEO and founder, said in a news release. "Most importantly, all employers receive the same price on prescriptions. There is no more price disparity between larger and smaller employers, enlightened and uninformed buyers, everyone receives the same, everyday low price."

More articles on pharmacy:

Novavax gets $1.6B from Operation Warp Speed to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development

70 countries at risk of running out of HIV drugs due to COVID-19 supply disruptions

Amazon PillPack offers free prescription delivery to all customers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.