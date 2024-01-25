Walgreens, Vermont reach settlement over claims of unsafe pharmacy conditions

Walgreens has reached a $275,000 settlement with the state of Vermont over allegations that medication and vaccination errors and other alleged violations created unsafe conditions for patients and staff at the chain's pharmacies across the state.

The state's Office of Professional Regulation initially presented charges to Walgreens in June 2022, which were in response to 70 complaints from employees and customers.

"OPR investigators, visiting every one of the corporation's [32] pharmacies in the state, documented untenable working conditions for pharmacists, medication and vaccination errors, controlled substance storage violations, and a trend of unexpected store closures without notice," the Vermont Secretary of State's office said in a Jan. 24 statement on the settlement.

According to the VTdigger, one complaint involved three children who had received COVID-19 vaccines at a Walgreens in St. Johnsbury that had been accidentally diluted with an unapproved substance. State regulators alleged the mistake was the result of untenable working conditions due to Walgreens' policies and procedures.

In addition to the settlement, Walgreens has agreed to increase pay for staff at Vermont pharmacies and update phone systems so patients are alerted and rerouted in case of an unexpected closure.

"We are going to remain alert and in contact with our pharmacist members — especially those who are Walgreens pharmacists — to make sure that these things are followed through on," Sandra Rosa, vice president of the Vermont Pharmacists Association, told the news outlet.

A spokesperson for the pharmacy chain told the VTdigger that while it is "pleased to have reached this settlement," the company "disputes the accuracy of the state's allegations and admits no liability."