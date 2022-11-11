Walgreens opens 100th 'Health Corners' clinic

Walgreens has opened its 100th 'Health Corners' clinic at a store in Puerto Riviera, Calif., the company said Nov. 10.

The in-store sites are staffed by pharmacists who can answer patients' medication questions, help them manage ongoing health concerns or conduct health screenings.

Since launching the health corners program in 2020, Walgreens has recorded more than 300,000 patient interactions.

"Right now in healthcare, patients feel like everything is transactional. They go to the doctor's office, they're being rushed through," Health Corners Market Manager Shawnt Batmanian, PharmD, said in a news release. "With Health Corners, we're focusing more on the patient, where they can take the time they need to understand the issues that are plaguing them rather than being told what to do. We're empowering them to make the decisions themselves."