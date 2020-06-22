Walgreens continues providing vaccinations, implements new safety protocols

Walgreens is resuming its immunization services with CDC-informed safety measures, according to a June 22 news release.

Amid the pandemic, Walgreens postponed routine immunizations and provided only essential vaccines in cases when the benefit outweighed the risk. As pharmacies prepare for flu season, routine immunizations services are being reinstated to combat a surge in respiratory illnesses that could overwhelm healthcare systems.

All pharmacy staff will now be required to wear face masks, face shields and gloves during vaccine administration. Patients will also have to wear face masks and maintain 6 feet of distance when waiting for their immunizations.

More articles on pharmacy:

Drug trials may cost less than companies claim, study suggests

GlaxoSmithKline recalls 2 cough syrups with wrong dosing cups

Competition between too many generic drugmakers could be bad for pharma

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.