VCU Health names 1st chief pharmacy officer

Matthew Jenkins, PharmD, will become Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health's first chief pharmacy officer on Sept. 17.

The newly created role will focus on clinical outcomes and patient safety, inpatient and retail pharmacy programs, and increasing medication access for patients, according to an Aug. 25 news release.

Dr. Jenkins, who previously served as senior director of pharmacy services at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, will handle pharmacy operations at VCU's ambulatory facilities and three hospitals.