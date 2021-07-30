Vaccination rates pick up amid delta variant spread

The pace of vaccinations in the U.S. is rising as the delta variant continues to spread and the overwhelming majority of virus-related deaths are occuring in the unvaccinated, CNBC reported July 30.

Nearly 800,000 vaccines were administered July 25, the highest single-day total in weeks, CNBC reported. The seven-day average of vaccinations — including both first and second doses — has increased by 16 percent over last week to 615,000 per day as of July 29.

The number of people getting first doses is rising quicker than those getting second doses, CNBC reported, with an average of about 390,000 first doses given each day over the past week, up 31 percent from the week prior.

"That is the marker you want to see — the first doses trending up," Jen Kates, PhD, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told CNBC.

Vaccinations are rising the most in states seeing the worst outbreaks. Across the 10 states with the highest levels of average daily new COVID-19 cases per capita — which are Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Alabama, Nevada, Oklahoma, Alaska and Georgia — first doses are up 46 percent over the prior week, much higher than the national average, CNBC reported.

U.S. health officials have said 97 percent of COVID-19-related hospital admissions and 99.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths are occurring in unvaccinated people, according to CNBC.



