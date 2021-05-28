Vaccinating 70% of US adults this summer looks attainable, poll shows

Sixty-two percent of American adults said they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kaiser Family Foundation's latest poll, released May 28.

The share of adults who are waiting to see how vaccination plays out for others before they get their own shot shrunk slightly, now 12 percent compared to April's 15 percent. A third of this group said they have already scheduled a vaccine appointment or plan to receive a vaccine in the next three months.

The findings suggest the White House administration may be on track to reach its latest vaccination goal: 70 percent of adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before July 4.

The share of people who will definitely not get vaccinated or only get vaccinated if they're required remains largely unchanged, with the poll showing they make up 13 percent and 7 percent of American adults, respectively.