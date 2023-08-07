Fla. VA hospital pharmacists vote 'no confidence' in leadership

More than 90 percent of pharmacists at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Tampa, Fla., who are part of the American Federation of Government Employees passed a vote of no confidence in their leaders Aug. 4, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The workers said several full-time employees have recently left James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, causing a "drastic" increase in workload and higher burnout rates. Wanda Bellamy-White, president of the union's Local 547 division, told the outlet that pharmacists are being forced to work through their lunch breaks.

The pharmacists proposed alternative schedules and hiring one full-time position. The union voted after accusing hospital leadership of dismissing concerns about patient care and employee well-being and mental health.

A spokesperson for the hospital did not respond to the union's allegations but told Becker's the facility "is in discussions with the pharmacy staff to best align their schedules and resources available to continue to provide the best care for veterans in the Tampa Bay area."