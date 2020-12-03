US to disseminate paper reminders about COVID-19 vaccine second dose

The federal government will provide Americans with paper cards to remind them when to get their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Operation Warp Speed COO U.S. Army Gen. Gustave Perna said during a Dec. 3 news briefing.

Mr. Perna, who leads logistical planning for federal COVID-19 vaccine delivery, said the government will send kits to pharmacies and healthcare facilities that are distributing the vaccines. He said the kits will include syringes, needles and paper cards to remind patients when they need to receive their second doses.

Patients will be asked to write down the date they need to return for a follow-up visit on the reminder cards, Mr. Perna said. He also said states and pharmacies will establish their own methods of reminding patients about their second doses.

"At the federal level, we have capability and capacity to send second dose messages out only if and when it's in collaboration with state laws, regulations, and policies," Mr. Perna said.

