UHS opens new pharmacy in old CVS building

A former CVS location is now occupied by a United Health Services pharmacy.

On March 23, the Binghamton, N.Y.-based health system opened a new pharmacy in Johnson City, N.Y., according to a UHS news release. The 11,000-square-foot facility is the closest 24/7 pharmacy to area hospitals, and it is across the street from UHS Wilson Medical Center.

In a separate area of the building, there is a specialty pharmacy for serious, complex conditions, according to the release. That service is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.