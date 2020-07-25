Trump signs 4 executive orders targeting drug prices: 6 things to know

President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Friday aimed at lowering drug prices at a White House ceremony.

Six things to know about the executive orders:

1. The first will require federally qualified health centers to pass discounts on insulin and EpiPens directly to patients.

2. The second order will allow states, wholesalers and pharmacies to import FDA-approved drugs from Canada and other countries where the drug price is significantly lower.

3. The third would direct drug rebates to patients in an effort to simplify the system.

4. It is unclear when orders 1-3 will be finalized and take effect.

5. The fourth, more sweeping order will require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price paid by other economically advanced countries.

6. President Trump will delay the implementation of the fourth order until Aug. 24 to give pharmaceutical executives, who strongly oppose the idea, a chance to propose an alternative. The president said he will meet with drug company executives at the White House on Tuesday.

