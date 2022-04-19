Top US cancer hospitals mark up drug prices: 4 findings

Cancer hospitals across the nation are marking up the price of cancer therapies for health insurers anywhere from double to nearly seven times the cost of acquiring them, a study published April 18 in JAMA Internal Medicine found.

Researchers performed a cross-sectional analysis of private payer–specific negotiated prices for therapies at National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers from April 1 to Oct. 15, 2021. They also determined whether each center participated in the federal 340B drug-pricing program, which allows the purchase of discounted outpatient drugs, and the 25 parenteral cancer therapies by Medicare Part B spending in 2019.

Price markups for each cancer therapy were calculated as the difference between payer-specific prices and estimated acquisition costs.

Four findings: