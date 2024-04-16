Top 15 specialty pharmacies by 2023 revenue

Two in five accredited specialty pharmacies are owned by hospitals and other healthcare providers, but the nation's three biggest pharmacy benefit managers accounted for 67% of specialty pharmacy revenue in 2023, according to Drug Channels.

Hospitals and health systems are the fastest-growing participants in this market, partly because of drugmakers' restrictions regarding the 340B program, the report said.

The top 15 specialty pharmacies, according to 2023 revenue:

1. CVS Specialty (CVS Health) — $73.3 billion

2. Accredo/Freedom Fertility (Cigna/Evernorth/Express Scripts) — $59.5 billion

3. Other retail, mail, long-term care and specialty pharmacies — $37.4 billion

4. Optum Specialty Pharmacy (UnitedHealthGroup/OptumRx) — $32.3 billion

5. AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy/Walgreens stores — $8.4 billion

6. CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy (Humana) — $6.2 billion

7. Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy/CareMed Specialty Pharmacy (BrightSpring Health Services) — $4.6 billion

8. PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy — $3.6 billion

9. Walmart Specialty Pharmacy/Walmart stores — $3.4 billion

10. Kroger Specialty Pharmacy/Kroger stores — $3.2 billion

11. Acaria Health (Centene) — $2.9 billion

12. Biologics/RxCrossroads (McKesson) — $2.2 billion

13. SenderraRx — $2 billion

14. AHF Pharmacy (AIDS Healthcare Foundation) — $1.9 billion

15. Lumicera Health Services (Navitus Health Solutions) — $1.5 billion

