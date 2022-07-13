Teva to fork over $24.8M to settle San Francisco opioid case

Teva Pharmaceuticals will settle a San Francisco lawsuit, which accused the company of fueling the opioid epidemic in the city through the sale of highly addictive painkillers, for $24.8 million to be paid over 13 years, according to a July 12 press release.

The settlement also says Teva will supply the city with $20 million worth of generic Narcan, the brand name for a nasal spray used for opioid overdoses, over the next decade. Teva said the decision to settle "is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing."

From January to May, Teva has settled opioid cases with four states for about $378 million, according to Bloomberg.