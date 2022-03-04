'Test-to-treat' program too narrow, pharmacists say

The White House's "test-to-treat" program should be expanded to include more pharmacies, the American Pharmacists Association said March 3.

The initiative, announced March 1, involves using pharmacy-based clinics as "one-stop shops" where people who receive a positive COVID-19 test result can be seen by a clinician and receive antiviral therapy, all in one visit. The White House said hundreds of one-stop sites will be made available nationwide in March.

"Although we are pleased the administration recognizes the access and care pharmacies provide, we are disappointed that the current plan is narrow and does not enable any willing and able pharmacy to be a 'test-to-treat' pharmacy through this initiative," the association said. "We hope to see this program expand as the supply of COVID-19 oral antivirals increases, thereby allowing more pharmacies to participate, providing broader access to care."

The group also said it will continue to work with the federal government to eliminate barriers that prevent pharmacists from prescribing antivirals or receiving appropriate reimbursement.