Some states ordering fewer COVID-19 shots as vaccination pace slows

Twenty-two states told CBS News they are not ordering all available doses of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to them for the week of May 3.

CBS News said May 3 it reached out to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. Of the 38 states that responded, 22 weren't ordering all doses available to them, a sign that vaccine demand is decreasing around the country.

Arkansas ordered no new doses for the first time since the vaccination campaign began. The state told CBS News it had an ample supply of doses.

South Carolina didn't order new doses of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines, but did order new doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The White House said May 4 that vaccines states choose not to order will be made available to other states, The Washington Post reported. States will be able to order up to 50 percent above their weekly allocation.

The CDC's latest seven-day average of new doses administered was 2,294,652 per day, down nearly 30 percent from the peak of 3,262,799 on April 11, CBS News reported.

