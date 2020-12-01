Rite Aid hires VP of diversity, equity and inclusion

Rite Aid has hired Texanna Reeves to be vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for the company.

The retail pharmacy chain said Dec. 1 that Ms. Reeves is a respected diversity and inclusion leader who will work closely with the company's C-suite to facilitate creating an inclusive company culture.

"I believe it is important to go beyond rhetoric and strive for measurable progress in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion. I'm thrilled Rite Aid is so committed to the advancement of these goals across the organization and recognizes the relevance of [diversity, equity and inclusion] to the success of the business," Ms. Reeves said in a news release.

Ms. Reeve's duties include establishing and leading a diversity council and partnering with the company's HR center of excellence and legal departments to embed diversity, equity and inclusion best practices into recruiting, retention and development strategies.

She has previously led diversity and inclusion strategies at companies including Merck, S.C. Johnson, Sodexo and Georgia-Pacific Corp.

"To best serve our communities, our business ought to reflect those communities. The addition of Texanna will help elevate and focus our overall efforts to be an equal-opportunity employer of choice for people of broad perspectives and experiences, cultures, genders, races and generations. We know this will contribute to a stronger and more successful Rite Aid," said Jessica Kazmaier, Rite Aid's executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

