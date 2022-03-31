Retailers begin offering 2nd COVID-19 boosters

Following FDA authorization and CDC sign-off, Walgreens and Rite Aid have begun offering second COVID-19 booster doses to those eligible.

Additional booster doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been cleared for people 50 and older; those 12 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions; and people who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as their primary dose and first booster. The additional boosters must be administered at least four months after the first.

Rite Aid said it began offering the additional doses March 30, a day after the U.S. cleared them for use. The retailer said eligible people may walk in or schedule an appointment through their pharmacy website. Second booster appointments will be available at Walgreens beginning April 1. Walgreens in a March 30 statement said walk-ins will only be available through April 1, when appointments begin.

"Vaccines and boosters are effective at reducing the risk of infection and preventing hospitalization and death, but more than half of eligible Americans have not yet gotten the recommended first booster shot," said Kevin Ban, MD, chief medical officer at Walgreens. "As we strive to reach a more manageable endemic state, it is critical for everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters as they become eligible."





