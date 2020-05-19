Retail pharmacy chains stress over how to handle consumers not wearing masks

Retail pharmacy chains, frequented by sick and older patrons, are experiencing tension with customers who refuse to wear masks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people over the age of 2 wear face coverings in public places where social distancing is difficult, such as stores. This has led to a string of attacks on service workers by patrons who refused to wear the protective covering.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have instructed their employees not to refuse service to noncompliant customers. In places where masks are required by local ordinances, CVS has put up signage reminding patrons of the rule.

If a shopper refuses to wear a mask "our priority is to help them complete their purchases as quickly as possible and provide them with information about other options we have available for their future needs," a CVS spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

