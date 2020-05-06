Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody drug could be ready by fall
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said its experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 could be ready for patients by fall, Bloomberg reported.
The drug is a mixture of two antibodies, manufactured versions of proteins that are typically produced as part of an immune response to a virus, according to Bloomberg.
Regeneron plans to study the drug in humans for the first time in June.
Other drugmakers are also developing antibody drugs for COVID-19, including Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca and Vir Biotechnology.
