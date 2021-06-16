Regeneron says antibody cocktail boosts survival of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Katie Adams 
Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail, casirivimab and imdevimab, reduced the risk of death among hospitalized patients in a phase 3 trial, the drugmaker said June 16.

The trial found that adding 8,000 milligrams of the antibody cocktail to usual care reduced the risk of death by 20 percent in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who had not mounted their own immune response against the virus.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization to the antibody cocktail in November. Regeneron said it will discuss the new data with regulatory authorities immediately and request the treatment's FDA emergency use authorization be expanded to include appropriate hospitalized patients.

 

