Pharmacy residency spots are in hot demand: ASHP

Since 2020, there has been a 10% growth in pharmacy residency positions in the U.S., the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists said March 13.

The first phase of ASHP's 2024 Pharmacy Residency Match secured 4,916 people matching with 2,200 programs. Four years prior, there were 5,312 open positions, and this year, there are 5,872.

About 660 postgraduate year 1 residents committed early, resulting in a 10% growth in early commitments for PGY2 roles. More than 46% of enrolled fourth-year pharmacy students applied for residency positions, according to the ASHP.

The second and last phase will focus on the remaining 956 positions. That deadline is April 2, and afterward will be an "informal post-match scramble," the ASHP said.