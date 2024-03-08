Pharmacist group addresses second victim syndrome

It's past time to support pharmacists during times of crisis and patient care failures, which can cause second victim syndrome, according to American Pharmacists Association CEO Michael Hogue, PharmD.

In an article published in the APhA's Pharmacy Today journal, Dr. Hogue said he learned of second victim syndrome six weeks ago, when an APhA member called asking for help. SVS is the emotional burden healthcare workers can experience after traumatic adverse or unexpected patient care experiences, according to years of research.

"An error happens, a patient is harmed. The worst fears any of us could have are realized in an instant," he wrote. "Any traumatic patient care event — medication errors, near misses, adverse patient outcomes — can lead to significant mental distress and feelings such as guilt, anger and fear."

Some hospitals and health systems have created SVS programs, but sometimes these services only include inpatient professionals, leaving pharmacy workers alone in their suffering, Dr. Hogue said.

"This is just not something we can move past — none of us entered this profession thinking we might harm another human being," he wrote. "But often we don't even know how or why the error happened."

As a first step in helping pharmacists who experience SVS, APhA will launch a monthly online support group with a licensed counselor and facilitator, starting in late March. It is intended not to be a forum to air workplace grievances but a place for pharmacy professionals to work through mental distress.

"There is no agenda, and no presentations," Dr. Hogue wrote. "This is for you: a safe space for pharmacists to talk about their experiences."