Pfizer to seek 2nd booster shot OK for people 65 and older, Washington Post reports

Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, will seek emergency authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older, The Washington Post reported March 15.

Three sources close to the situation told the Post the submission to the FDA is anticipated as soon as March 22 and is expected to include "real world data" from Israel, one of the few countries that has authorized a second booster for older people.

Pfizer spokesperson Jerica Pitts declined to confirm the possible filing to the Post and said the company was "continuing to collect and assess all available data, and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves."

The FDA declined to comment as well.