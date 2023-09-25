Pfizer restarts production at North Carolina plant hit by tornado

Production has resumed at Pfizer's 1.4 million square foot manufacturing plant that was damaged in July by a tornado, the company announced Sept. 25.

The Rocky Mount, N.C., plant is responsible for manufacturing more than 25 percent of Pfizer's injectable drugs including anesthesia, analgesia, therapeutics, anti-infectives and neuromuscular blockers.

Now that production has resumed, the company stated that manufacturing of another, new injectable, R3, is also beginning.

"There are approximately 13 medicines in production on the lines that have restarted, including products that are currently available through Pfizer’s emergency ordering process," Pfizer's news release states. "The first shipments of these medicines to distribution centers are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2023. While manufacturing has resumed, it is important to note that some medicines may not be back in full supply until next year."