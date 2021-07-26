Pfizer, Moderna expand COVID-19 vaccine trials to include kids 5-11

After being urged by the FDA, Pfizer and Moderna have expanded their COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials to include children between ages 5 and 11, The New York Times reported July 26.

The FDA asked the drugmakers to include 3,000 children in the 5 to 11 age group, anonymous sources who are familiar with the trials told The New York Times.

Pfizer had already been testing its vaccine in this age group. The drugmaker plans to enroll up to 4,500 children in a study taking place at more than 90 clinical sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.

The study will test a dose of 10 micrograms in children between ages 5 and 11, and 3 micrograms for children 6 months to 5 years old. These doses were determined based on the safety, tolerability and the immune response observed in 144 children during Pfizer's phase 1 study.

Pfizer hopes to apply for FDA approval for its vaccine's use in children ages 5 to 11 in September.

Moderna on July 26 announced it will expand its trial to include children between ages 5 and 11. A spokesperson told The New York Times the drugmaker would be ready to seek emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine's use in this age group in the winter or 2021 or early 2022.