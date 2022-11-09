Pay for healthcare pharmacists eclipsed 2 other work settings during COVID-19

Paige Twenter -

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the median salary for pharmacists working at ambulatory care facilities and hospitals has inched past what other work settings pay. 

In July 2019, general merchandise stores led the pack with a median pharmacist salary totaling $131,460. Food and beverage stores followed second with $130,140, then hospitals (state, local and private) with $127,330, and retail pharmacies and drug stores with $124,760. 

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a slight hike in median annual wages for all pharmacists, regardless of setting. Here's the current breakdown for each:

 Work setting

 Median   salary 

 Percentage of pharmacists the work setting   employs  

 Ambulatory healthcare   services

 $131,790

 5 percent

 Hospitals (state, local, and   private) 

 $130,280

 27 percent

 Food and beverage stores

 $128,190

 8 percent

 Pharmacies and drug stores

 $127,820

 40 percent

