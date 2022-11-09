Pay for healthcare pharmacists eclipsed 2 other work settings during COVID-19

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the median salary for pharmacists working at ambulatory care facilities and hospitals has inched past what other work settings pay.
In July 2019, general merchandise stores led the pack with a median pharmacist salary totaling $131,460. Food and beverage stores followed second with $130,140, then hospitals (state, local and private) with $127,330, and retail pharmacies and drug stores with $124,760.
Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a slight hike in median annual wages for all pharmacists, regardless of setting. Here's the current breakdown for each:
|
Work setting
|
Median salary
|
Percentage of pharmacists the work setting employs
|
Ambulatory healthcare services
|
$131,790
|
5 percent
|
Hospitals (state, local, and private)
|
$130,280
|
27 percent
|
Food and beverage stores
|
$128,190
|
8 percent
|
Pharmacies and drug stores
|
$127,820
|
40 percent