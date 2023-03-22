Ozempic shortage partially clears up

The monthslong shortage of Ozempic — a type 2 diabetes drug popularized by TikTok trends and celebrity use for its off-label use for weight loss — has seen a reprieve, according to the FDA.

As of March 17, 0.25 milligram / 0.5 milligram, 2 milligram / 3 milliliters and 1 milligram solutions of Ozempic (semaglutide) injections are available. There is "limited availability" of the 2 milligram solution, and the 0.25 milligram / 0.5 milligram, 2 milligram / 1.5 milliliters injection product will be discontinued, according to the FDA.

In 2022, increased demand pushed Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic and weight loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide) into shortage. All Wegovy solutions are available, and the drugmaker told the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists "is working to resolve the [Ozempic supply] issue by early 2023," according to a March 17 post.

Some diabetes patients have been rationing their Ozempic supply, and some pharmacies do not stock the drug because of low reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers.