Operation Warp Speed head: 'I would immediately resign if there is undue interference'

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the head of Operation Warp Speed, the White House's task force to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, voiced his opposition to political interference in the vaccine approval process during a Sept. 3 interview with ScienceInsider.

Operation Warp Speed has been faced with criticism from the medical community and the public in recent weeks, as many Americans worry political motivations may be hindering the effort. A recent survey conducted by STAT and the Harris Poll reveals that 78 percent of Americans feel worried the COVID-19 vaccine approval process is more influenced by politics than science.

Here are four key quotes Dr. Slaoui provided during his interview with ScienceInsider:

"The science is what is going to guide us. And the science is what our team is focused on and will be judged by. And at the end of the day, the facts and the data will be made available to everyone who wants to look at them and will be transparent."





"[An emergency use authorization] needs to be absolutely shielded from the politics. I cannot control what people say. The president says things, other people will say things. Trust me, there will be no [emergency use authorization] filed if it’s not right."





"I would immediately resign if there is undue interference in this process."





"I would, I would," Dr. Slaoui said when asked if he would have joined Covax, an international effort intended to expedite COVID-19 vaccine development and ensure equitable distribution, if the decision were up to him. The Trump administration said the U.S. will not join the effort just days prior to Dr. Slaoui's interview with ScienceInsider.

