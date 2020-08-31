78% of Americans think vaccine approval process is too politics-driven

Most Americans think political motivations are influencing the FDA's vaccine approval process more than science is, according to a recent survey conducted by STAT and the Harris Poll.

From Aug. 25-27, researchers collected responses from 2,067 American adults to gain insight about the public's emerging concern that the White House will rush to approve a COVID-19 vaccine before ensuring it is completely safe.

Here are some of the survey's notable findings:

Seventy-eight percent of respondents reported feeling worried the COVID-19 vaccine approval process is more influenced by politics than science, with 72 percent of Republicans and 82 percent of Democrats expressing such concerns.





Sixty-seven percent of respondents reported they would get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available. Sixty-two percent of respondents reported they would get one if it becomes available before the election, and 71 percent reported they would receive one nine months after it becomes available.





Seventy-two percent of respondents reported doubting that a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by 2021.





Sixty-eight percent of respondents reported believing the FDA will only endorse a vaccine that is safe.

Forty-six percent of respondents reported trusting the White House to provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccine developments, with 71 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Democrats responding that they believe the White House updates.





Forty-seven percent of respondents reported feeling confident in news media to provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccine developments, and 29 percent of respondents reported feeling confident in social media platforms to do the same.

