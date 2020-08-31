78% of Americans think vaccine approval process is too politics-driven
Most Americans think political motivations are influencing the FDA's vaccine approval process more than science is, according to a recent survey conducted by STAT and the Harris Poll.
From Aug. 25-27, researchers collected responses from 2,067 American adults to gain insight about the public's emerging concern that the White House will rush to approve a COVID-19 vaccine before ensuring it is completely safe.
Here are some of the survey's notable findings:
- Seventy-eight percent of respondents reported feeling worried the COVID-19 vaccine approval process is more influenced by politics than science, with 72 percent of Republicans and 82 percent of Democrats expressing such concerns.
- Sixty-seven percent of respondents reported they would get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available. Sixty-two percent of respondents reported they would get one if it becomes available before the election, and 71 percent reported they would receive one nine months after it becomes available.
- Seventy-two percent of respondents reported doubting that a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by 2021.
- Sixty-eight percent of respondents reported believing the FDA will only endorse a vaccine that is safe.
- Forty-six percent of respondents reported trusting the White House to provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccine developments, with 71 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Democrats responding that they believe the White House updates.
- Forty-seven percent of respondents reported feeling confident in news media to provide accurate information about COVID-19 vaccine developments, and 29 percent of respondents reported feeling confident in social media platforms to do the same.
