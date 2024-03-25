Novo Nordisk to buy heart drugmaker for $1.1B

Wegovy and Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk has agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for $1.11 billion. The acquisition is part of Novo Nordisk's larger strategy to build a portfolio of therapies in cardiovascular disease.

Cardior Pharmaceuticals is a Germany-based company developing therapies that target RNA as a way to prevent, repair and reverse cardiovascular disease, the most common cause of death worldwide. The deal includes Cardior's lead compound, CDR132l, which is in phase 2 clinical development and designed to stop and partially reverse heart damage, according to a March 25 news release.

Novo Nordisk said it plans to start a second phase 2 trial to investigate the compound in chronic heart failure patients who have problems with their heart muscle.

The acquisition comes several weeks after the FDA approved Wegovy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke.