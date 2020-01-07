Novo Nordisk's mealtime insulin shot for kids approved by FDA

The FDA approved Novo Nordisk's Fiasp, an insulin aspart injection to be used as a mealtime insulin option for children with diabetes, the company announced Jan. 6.

Fiasp is the first and only fast-acting mealtime insulin injection that does not need a pre-meal dosing recommendation, according to the company. It is available as multiple daily injections, a continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pump and as an intravenous infusion to be given under supervision by a healthcare professional.

Mealtime insulin dosing can be difficult because it is hard to gauge exactly how much or how quickly children will eat. Traditional rapid-acting insulins need to be administered ahead of meals, which requires guesswork to dose properly. Fiasp is designed to mitigate that problem and can be given ahead of meals or within 20 minutes of starting a meal.

