Novavax reports positive COVID-19 vaccine data

Novavax released positive data about its COVID-19 vaccine candidate's safety and efficacy following its phase 1/2 trial.

The vaccine candidate, NVX‑CoV2373, was tested in healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 59. The participants tolerated the vaccine well, as only expected adverse reactions, such as tenderness and fatigue, were reported.

The vaccine candidate caused all participants to develop anti-spike IgG antibodies after their first injection, with some developing wild-type virus neutralizing antibodies as well. After the second dosage, all participants had developed both types of antibodies.

"The Phase 1 data demonstrate that NVX-CoV2373 with our Matrix-M adjuvant is a well-tolerated COVID-19 vaccine with a robust immunogenicity profile," Gregory Glenn, MD, Novavax's president of research and development, said in an Aug. 4 news release. "Using a stringent wild-type virus assay performed by investigators at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, NVX-CoV2373 elicited neutralizing antibody titers greater than those observed in a pool of COVID-19 patients with clinically significant disease."

