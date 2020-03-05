New Mexico caps insulin prices at $25 per month

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law March 4 a bill that caps insulin copays at $25 per month, the lowest insulin copay in the country, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The governor said insulin pricing is a priority because prices have nearly tripled over 10 years and has forced diabetic patients to ration insulin, endangering their lives.

Ms. Grisham also signed into law bills allowing New Mexico to pursue importation of prescription drugs from Canada and allowing the state's health insurance exchange to require reduced out-of-pocket costs for patients, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

All of the bills are designed to reduce costs and increase access to healthcare in New Mexico, which is one of the poorest states in the country, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

