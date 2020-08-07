Moderna to open COVID-19 vaccine trials to people with HIV

Moderna will allow people with HIV to be part of its late-stage clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after pushback from patient advocates, Bloomberg reported.

Moderna previously said it would exclude people with HIV from its trial. But the drugmaker tweeted Aug. 5 that it is "committed to working with all communities who could benefit from our Covid-19 vaccine” and added those with "controlled HIV who are not otherwise immunosuppressed" to the clinical trial protocols.

Advocates are petitioning Pfizer to do the same with its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Bloomberg reported.

Including people with HIV in vaccine trials can help researchers understand how well the vaccine works for those with HIV as well as side effects they pose. About 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV.



