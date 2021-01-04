Moderna increases expected number of vaccine doses for 2021 by 20%

Moderna increased the minimum number of COVID-19 vaccines it expects to produce in 2021 by 20 percent to 600 million, the drugmaker said Jan. 4.

Moderna said it's continuing to invest and add staff to increase production, and its goal is to deliver as many as 1 billion doses of the vaccine this year. It previously estimated it would produce at least 500 million doses this year.

About 18 million doses have been supplied to the U.S. so far. The country is on track to get 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March and 100 million more by June, according to CNBC.

Read Moderna's full news release here.

