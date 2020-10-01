Moderna CEO says COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in spring 2021

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said during a Sept. 30 health conference that the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready for widespread distribution until spring of 2021, according to CBS News.

During the conference, Mr. Bancel said Moderna will not seek FDA approval to use the vaccine in the general population until at least late January. He also told the Financial Times the drugmaker won't seek emergency use authorization for front-line employees until at least Nov. 25.

On that application timeline, an FDA approval that deems Moderna's vaccine safe and effective for use in the general population probably won't come until at least late March or early April, according to CBS News.

