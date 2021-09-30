Merck to acquire Acceleron for $11.5B

Merck said Sept. 30 it will acquire Acceleron Pharma for about $11.5 billion to expand its rare disease drug portfolio.

Merck will pay Acceleron $180 per share in cash.

Acceleron develops drugs to treat cardiovascular and other blood-related disorders.The deal allows Merck to take over Acceleron's lead drug candidate sotatercept. Merck will also gain access to Reblozyl, a drug Acceleron developed to treat anemia in certain rare blood disorders.

"Acceleron’s innovative research has yielded an exciting late-stage candidate that complements and strengthens our growing cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline and holds the potential to build upon Merck’s proud legacy in cardiovascular disease," Rob Davis, Merck's CEO and president, said in a news release.