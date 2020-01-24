McKesson OKs $175M settlement of claims it failed to monitor opioid shipments

McKesson's board agreed to pay $175 million to settle accusations from the company's investors that directors ignored suspicious opioid shipments, Bloomberg reported.

As part of the settlement, McKesson must add two independent directors to its board, increase compliance training for directors and improve its system to flag suspicious orders.

McKesson also agreed to separate the role of CEO and board chairman to increase governance protections.

The settlement included no admission of wrongdoing, though the judge said the investors had raised legitimate questions of whether the directors ignored red flags about opioid shipments, according to Bloomberg.

McKesson still faces thousands of other lawsuits related to the opioid crisis.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

BCBS, Civica Rx create subsidiary to cut generic drug costs

PhRMA spent a record $29M on lobbying in 2019

Former Insys CEO gets 30 months in prison

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.