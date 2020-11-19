Limit caffeine intake while taking these 6 drugs: Dr. Naveed Saleh

Most people know caffeine can be found in drinks like coffee, tea, soda and energy drinks, but many don't realize that caffeine can also be present in over-the-counter drugs, prescription medicines and dietary supplements.

Patients may want to avoid consuming caffeine while taking these six drugs, as they themselves contain significant amounts of caffeine, according to Naveed Saleh, MD, in an article he wrote for MDLinx.

Over-the-counter

Vivarin (200 mg of caffeine per tablet)



Extra-strength Excedrin (65 mg of caffeine per tablet)



Midol Complete (60 mg of caffeine per caplet)



Hydroxycut (amount of caffeine per capsule varies)

Prescription

Norgesic Forte (60 mg of caffeine per tablet)



Fiorinal (40 mg of caffeine per capsule)

